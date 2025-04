MS EVER-LENA “EVER” RAGUETTE of O-sha-wa, Canada formerly of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Thursday April 10th at the age of 66. A celebration service takes place tomorrow, Saturday April 26th at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, Canada. The viewing begins at 11:00 am. The service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Resurrection Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related