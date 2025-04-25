SVG ranked top CARICOM country in fight Against Financial Crime

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been ranked the leading CARICOM country in relation to fighting financial crime.

According to RJR News, the International advisory firm Secretariat has St. Vincent and the Grenadines at number 14 in the world, Dominica at 17 and Barbados 19, out of a total of 177 countries.

The three are in the Transparent Titan top tier of the International advisory firm Secretariat, reflecting their high level of transparency, the effectiveness of their anti-crime frameworks, and their overall exposure to economic crime.

Second tier includes St. Lucia at 30, Grenada at 34, the Bahamas at 39, Trinidad and Tobago at 55, Cuba at 70, and Jamaica at 73.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related