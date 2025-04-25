Montreal yields promising results during Irish Potato trials

The Ministry of Agriculture is reporting promising results from Irish potato trials being conducted across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the community of Montreal emerging as a standout location.

Speaking at one of the trial sites in Montreal, Research Officer Ruthvin Harper told the Agency for Public Information, API, that the Montreal plants produced an impressive 12 to 13 tubers per plant — more than double the average in other areas.

He attributes this success to the quality of the soil in the area, calling the harvest significant for the ongoing trials.

Harper notes the performance of the two Irish potato varieties grown in the trials across different agricultural zones in the country.

He observes the significant differences based on location, noting that these insights are essential for guiding future planting strategies, ultimately aiming to enhance yield consistency and bolster the country’s food security.

