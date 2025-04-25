Traffic Department urges motorists to comply with Noise Act

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has appealed to motorists to refrain from breaching the Noise Act, when operating their motor vehicles.

This appeal was made by Police Sergeant Phillip King during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant King said no musical or noisy instrument such as loud speakers, should be played in motor vehicles in any public place, without the written permission of the Commissioner of Police.

He said anyone who breaches the regulation can be charged a fine and even imprisoned and he appealed to motorists to adhere to the legislation.

