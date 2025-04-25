Appeal made for greater female participation in the ICT Sector

An appeal has been made for more female participation in the ICT sector.

This appeal was made by Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Technological Innovation, Petrus Gumbs, who has emphasized the vital role of females in driving the country’s technological development.

In an interview with NBC News on International Day of Girls in Information and Communication Technology-ICT, Gumbs explained that women can no longer afford to wait for men to lead innovation and must instead be part of the process, as the NCTI and the nation embrace the next era of digital transformation.

He noted that female involvement is critical to improving the efficiency of both government operations and national progress.

Pointing to recent trends, the CEO noted that more women have been entering the ICT sector in recent years, a development he described as both significant and welcomed.

He stated that it is clear women bring immense value to the industry and affirmed that the NCTI is committed to supporting and encouraging their continued growth in the field.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related