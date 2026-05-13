SVG to join regional effort to strengthen and expand school meal programs

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be joining a regional effort to strengthen school meal programs, as the OECS Commission pushes for expanded school feeding across the region.

This follows findings that 35 percent of secondary school students skip breakfast daily.

The initiative is supported by regional agencies and the World Food Programme, and aims to improve nutrition and foster healthier, more equitable educational outcomes across participating countries, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking during a regional webinar, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules warned that school feeding must go beyond simply providing food, stressing that it should guarantee every child’s nutritional protection so that learning is not compromised.

Dr. Jules added that meals must not only be nutritionally adequate but also appealing and rooted in local traditions.

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