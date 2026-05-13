Ministry of Agriculture to commence training for 2026 National Home Gardening Competition Participants

The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture will host the first training session tomorrow Thursday May 14th for participants in the 2026 National Home Gardening Competition

According to a release, the session will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the training forms part of preparations for the competition and is aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge and guidance needed to successfully manage their home gardens.

The Ministry recently announced that registration for the 2026 National Home Gardening Competition officially closed on April 30th and noted that no new applications will be accepted.

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