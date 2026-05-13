Grade Six Students sit first day of CPEA Exams at 18 Centres accross the country

Thousands of Grade six students sat the first day of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment CPEA at eighteen centres throughout the country.

One thousand seven hundred and sixty-six Grade Six students have registered to sit the Examination today and tomorrow.

NBC Radio’s Austin Caine took the streets to speak with some parents.

The voices of parents of students sitting the CPEA today

Deputy Prime Minister, Major The Hon. St Clair Leacock extended best wishes to the students sitting CPEA Examinations across the country today and tomorrow.

One thousand seven hundred and sixty-six students have registered to sit the Examination today and tomorrow, at eighteen centers throughout the country.

Over the two days, students will complete multiple choice papers in Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts, and Science.

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