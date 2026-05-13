SUSGREN successfully hosts National Sea Moss Expo

A National Sea Moss Expo was successfully hosted here last Friday May 8th by the Sustainable Grenadines SusGren.

The event provided an opportunity for Small Grant awardees from Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan and Bequia to showcase their innovation and creativity in the sea moss industry.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony. Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins said he was pleased with the range of sea moss products on display.

And, he underscored the importance of the Seamoss Industry.

Minister Huggins also stressed the need to capitalize on the untapped potential of the marine resources.

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