Multi-faceted approach to be adopted to ease traffic congestion in Kingstown

A multi-faceted approach will be adopted by the Government to address the traffic congestion in and out of Capital Kingstown.

That’s the word from Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, who was speaking on NBC Radio on Monday.

Minister Stephenson said one measure being considered is the introduction of a shuttle service.

He disclosed that a study was commissioned to identify measures aimed at easing congestion. And he noted that carpooling can also be a solution to the traffic congestion.

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