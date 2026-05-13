Minister of National Security announces Several Promotions within the top ranks of the RSVGPF

Several promotions have been announced within the top rank of Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force aimed at strengthening the leadership of the constabulary.

The changes were confirmed by Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock during NBCs Face to Face Program this morning.

The National Security Minister also confirmed that Brenton Smith has been promoted to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

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