Minister Leacock announces plans to create a Guard Unit within the Police Force

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock has announced plans for the creation of a Guard Unit within the Police Force.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister Leacock said the Unit will be established to provide security for high profile individuals and Embassies.

According to Minister Leacock, the formation of this Unit is part of efforts to improve efficiency within the Police Force.

Minister Leacock also indicated that other Special Units within the Police force will be beefed up.

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