Acting President of the Society of and for the Blind, Daniel Chambers, is urging the public to recognize that children with vision impairments and other disabilities are also vulnerable to abuse. This, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to observe Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Chambers noted that while awareness campaigns often focus on the general population, children with disabilities face unique challenges that can make them even more susceptible to mistreatment.

He underscored the importance of including these children in national conversations about abuse prevention and protection.

Chambers’ appeal came at a time when advocates across the country are highlighting the importance of protecting all children from neglect, exploitation, and harm.

He added that individuals with vision impairments can make a valuable contribution to society and maintained that being mindful of the specific vulnerabilities faced by children with disabilities, is a critical step toward creating a more inclusive society.

