Marketing Manager at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (SVGTCCU), Melissa Yorke-Nicholls, said the organization is hosting a series of educational events focused on proper money management.

She told NBC News, the programme is dubbed “Lunch With TCCU” and the first in the series was held on Tuesday of this week.

Yorke-Nicholls said the “Lunch With TCCU” programme was broadcast live on all their social media platforms during the lunch period, where people were educated about proper money management among other services, covered by the Credit Union.

Yorke-Nicholls said the first episode of the programme was hosted by Cecil Blazer Williams, a former President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union.

She also explained the format which the programme will employ .

