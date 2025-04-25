Government has already addressed over 3,500 houses om post Beryl recovery

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government has already addressed more than three thousand, five hundred of the six thousand homes which had to be repaired or rebuilt, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking during NBC’s Face to Face programme aired on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said other organizations and individuals have also been assisting in the rehabilitation of homes, amounting to more than half of the total number of homes already attended to.

He said while all of the housing work will not be completed before the general elections which are due this year, the Government is now preparing to address the homes with the more severe hurricane damage.

Prime Minister Gonsalves appealed to the public to continue working with the government in the recovery process and to help themselves if they can, so others who are in greater need can receive much needed assistance, in a timely manner.

