The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2026 amount to one billion, eight hundred and eighty-five million, six hundred and nine thousand, nine hundred and sixty-five dollars, ($1,885,609,965).

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, while presenting the Budget Estimates in Parliament this morning.

The Prime Minister said the figure represents a two per cent increase over the approved budget for 2025.

Prime Minister Friday said significant investments will be made in several ministries.

