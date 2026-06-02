MRS ABILENE ELIZA BRITTON nee COMPTON, also known as ABBIE BRITTON or TANTY ABBIE of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Tuesday May 12th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 7th at the Paget Farm Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Paget Farm, Cemetery Bequia. Persons wishing to attend the funeral are asked to note that the Bequia Express will leave the Kingstown Wharf at 8:00 am

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