NEMO’s Satellite Warehouses being upgraded to strengthen Hurricane preparedness Nationwide

Work is being done at Satellite Warehouses nationwide to enhance preparedness and response capabilities during the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This assurance came from Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday in a message to mark the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Prime Minister said the Satellite Warehouse facilities will be transformed into community Emergency Operation Centres and Information Hubs.

This he said forms part of the rollout of the Resilient Emergency Operation Centres Project.

Prime Minister Friday also commended the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) for its role played in continuously preparing for natural disasters.

He said over the last few months NEMO embarked on a number of activities to bolster its readiness for the hurricane season.

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