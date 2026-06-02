Government reaffirms commitment to supporting children with Autism and their families

Vincentians have been assured that the Government remains committed to working with parents and other stakeholders to enhance the quality of life for the nation’s children.

The assurance has come from Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Minister Gibson-Velox was delivering remarks at the opening of a workshop on Autism, hosted by her Ministry last Friday.

She said her Ministry recognizes that caring for children with Autism can be challenging.

Minister Gibson-Velox said her Ministry will continue to partner with the relevant stakeholders to implement programmes and policies which provide the relevant, support, tools, knowledge and skills for parents of children with autism.

Friday’s workshop was held with the theme: Autism and Humanity, Every Life has a Value

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