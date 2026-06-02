Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Laverne King has commended the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund for its work in environmental conservation across the country.

Minister King was addressing the launch of the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project, which aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental awareness among young people.

She noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has experienced a number of environmental challenges over the years.

Minister King emphasized the importance of engaging youth in activities which promote environmental stewardship.

The Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project is being implemented by the SVG Conservation Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Marion House.

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