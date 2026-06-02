Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday is leading this country’s delegation to the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), being held in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 1–5 June.

The meeting, being held with the theme: Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times, brings together regional leaders, finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and private-sector representatives to discuss critical issues affecting the Caribbean’s economic resilience and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Friday is expected to take part in a series of high-level discussions on regional development financing, climate resilience, debt sustainability, the energy transition, and strategies to strengthen economic growth across the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister will also engage with fellow regional leaders and development partners on matters of mutual interest to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Ambassador and Financial Advisor Kevin Hope, Director of Economic Planning Ricardo Frederick, and Protection Officer Corporal Desrick Quashie.

While the Prime Minister is out of state, Deputy Prime Minister, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock, Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, will act as Prime Minister.

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