Ministry of Health urges caution as high concentrations of Saharan Dust affects air quality

The Ministry of Health has attributed the increase in the incidence of respiratory illnesses locally to heightened concentrations of Sahara dust across the region.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Donnette Cadougan explained that the effects of Sahara dust can vary from person to person.

Miss Cadougan noted that while healthy individuals may notice mild differences, the dust can significantly worsen existing health conditions.

She emphasized that persons with pre-existing respiratory issues are particularly vulnerable.

Miss Cadougan outlined several practical steps which individuals can take to protect themselves from the Sahara Dust.

And, Miss Cadougan also advised that outdoor activities for children should be limited.

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