SVG Met Office urges Vincentians to be prepared for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Met Office, Gregory Cato is urging the residents across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to prepare themselves for any eventuality this Hurricane Season.

Speaking on NBCs Talk Yuh Talk Program this morning Mr. Cato said persons must be vigilant, even though forecasters are predicting a below normal season.

And.… Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Kenson Stoddard says the Organization has been actively engaged in preparing for the hurricane season.

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