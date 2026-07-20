Department of Culture pledges commitment to increase support to local Artists following unveiling of two murals

The Department of Culture has pledged its commitment to increasing its support for local Artists, following the unveiling of two murals at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The project was carried out under the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) Project, which is a Government-led initiative targeting youths to drive community transformation and volunteerism.

Visual Arts Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Shanique Stewart delivered brief remarks at the unveiling ceremony.

Ms. Stewart said the Department is committed to providing more opportunities to local Artists.

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