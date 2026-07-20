Government moving forward with its thrust to digitize its services for the convenience of citizens and residents

The Government is moving forward with its thrust to digitize its services for the convenience of citizens and residents.

This assurance has come from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Honourable Laverne King.

Minister King was delivering remarks at a recently held Digital Innovation Forum held at the Methodist Church Hall.

Minister King said steps are being taken to expand the role of the central technology agency, to ensure that the digitization of essential Government services is given high priority.

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