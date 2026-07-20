Zero Hunger Trust Fund launches EU-CAN project in SVG

A regional initiative aimed at improving food security through youth led action has been launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The EU-CAN Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region project is a regional initiative led by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

It aims to strengthen food security, nutrition education, climate resilience, and youth engagement through ecological school gardens in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Dominica.

Delivering remarks during the launch at the UWI Global Campus, the Project Co-ordinator Shanda Davis highlighted the importance of the project.

And, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Sustainable Development Hon. Kishore Shallow commended the Zero Hunger Trust Fund for its critical role in enhancing food security.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related