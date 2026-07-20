JEMS Environmental Management Services to stage Garifuna Prisoner of War Exhibition later this Month

A two day exhibition showcasing this country’s heritage and history will be staged later this month.

The Garifuna Prisoner of War Exhibition is spearheaded by the JEMS Environmental Management Services in collaboration with the Department of Culture and the UWI Global Campus, SVG site.

Director of JEMS Environmental Management Services, Dr. Andrew Simmons says the exhibition will detail the lives of the prisoners of war – which included Garifuna.

He is encouraging Vincentians to attend the exhibition slated for July 31st and August 1st at the UWI Global Campus site.

Meanwhile … Director of the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne says they are pleased to be associated with this important exercise.

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