Residents on the Grenadine Island of Bequia will have an opportunity today to give their input on plans by the Government to establish a National Development Bank.

This will be done at a Public Consultation this afternoon.

The Consultation will focus on the proposed legislative and capital framework for the National Development Bank.

Input is being invited from the public to shape an institution that is designed to serve the country for generations to come.

Today’s Consultation will be held at the Charles Adams Anglican High School, from 4:30pm.

The National Development Bank is intended to expand opportunity, support entrepreneurship and to help more Vincentians turn good ideas into successful businesses.

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