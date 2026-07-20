Vincentians and residents in communities across the country are being urged to co-operate with the Police, as they move to curtail the activities of criminals.

The appeal came from Commissioner of Police Enville Williams in a statement on Saturday, as he responded to reports of the murder of three men in Kingstown on Friday night.

Commissioner Williams said citizens can provide valuable support to law enforcement authorities.

The three men were murdered in the Chinatown area on Friday night.

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