Local Business Community being urged to provide greater support for Summer Camps

The local Business Community is being urged to provide a greater level of support for the various Summer Camps, which are taking place across the country.

The appeal was made by Director of Collinz Art, Donnie “Prince” Collins as he prepares to host the Second Annual Visual Arts Summer Camp, dubbed “The Painted Path”, from August 3rd to 14th at the Kingstown Technical Institute.

Mr. Collins said one of the major challenges encountered in hosting these activities, is access to funding.

Mr. Collins spoke of the areas where funding is needed for Summer programmes.

The Second Edition of The Painted Path, Visual Arts Summer Camp is aimed at inspiring the Next Generation of Vincentian Artists through the heritage of the Garifuna People.

It will cater for 20 participants, who will explore one of the Caribbean’s richest cultural traditions through painting, drawing, storytelling, music, symbolism, and creative expression.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related