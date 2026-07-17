Twenty-six Vincentian Students to participate in an international leadership development programme

Twenty-six students from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are being afforded an opportunity to participate in an international leadership development programme.

The programme is designed to strengthen youth leadership, broaden global perspectives, and equip young Vincentians with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The programme is being held from July 5 to August 1, and students will participate in leadership workshops, experiential learning activities, cultural exchanges, and networking opportunities designed to enhance their understanding of leadership, service, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship.

The programme was advanced through the efforts of Bernadette Ambrose-Black, Consul and Foreign Investment Officer at the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York.

The partnership was subsequently formalized through the collaboration of the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Leadership Initiatives, an international organization committed to youth empowerment and leadership development.

The partnership will facilitate more than US$162,000 in scholarships, significantly reducing financial barriers and expanding access to international educational and professional development opportunities for young Vincentians.

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