JCI St Vincent hosting series of activities to mark its 67th Anniversary

Junior Chamber International (JCI) St. Vincent is hosting a series of activities to commemorate its 67th Anniversary, which was observed on July 16th.

Speaking with NBC News, President of JCI St. Vincent, Dominic Horne, outlined the activities planned.

JCI St. Vincent was officially established on 16th July 1959 at a public meeting at the Memorial Hall in Kingstown, with thirty-six founding members.

The first President elected was Senator Arthur Connell.

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