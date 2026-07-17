NBC’S Special Report for Friday July 17th 2026

With a membership of thirty two, JCI St. Vincent is part of the global Junior Chamber International Movement, dedicated to empowering young people to create impact through leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

On Thursday July 16th the Organisation celebrated its 67th Anniversary, with the theme Building From Legacy.

Executive Vice President of JCI St. Vincent Cyana Stewart has been sharing her vision and commitment to serve.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special Report.

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