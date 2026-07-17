ZHTF officially launches regional initiative to address food security, nutrition, education and climate resilience challenges
The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has officially launched a regional initiative dubbed: Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region Project.
The initiative aims to address food security, nutrition, education and climate resilience challenges, utilizing 10 regional schools as a key entry point.
Delivering the feature address at the launch, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation & Sustainable Development Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow, expressed gratitude to the European Union for its collaboration and support.
The project officially began on 27th March 2026, and will run for 18-months.
It is funded by the European Union, spearheaded by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and is being implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada and Dominica.
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