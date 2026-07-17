A Packaging and Processing Facility for leafy vegetables and root crops at Langley Park has been handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture from the Government of India.

High Commissioner of India to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Subhash P. Gupta, presented the facilities to the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce.

Both officials also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the completion of the project.

The facilities are part of a US$1 million investment by the Government of India aimed at strengthening food security and increasing agricultural value addition. Agro-processing hubs at La Croix and Lauders were also upgraded through the project.

Delivering remarks at the handing-over ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Hon Israel Bruce spoke of the importance of the facility.

The ceremony was also attended by Area Representative, Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Disaster Management and National Heritage, along with other government officials and farmers from the surrounding areas.

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