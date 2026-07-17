The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation has commenced the distribution of livestock to farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The distribution forms part of the Government’s initiative of advancing national food security and boosting rural agricultural incomes.

Held at the Rabacca Livestock Station, the project falls under the UBEC (Unleashing of the Blue Economy of the Caribbean) Emergency Response for Livestock project.

Speaking at the project launch, Dr. Kathian Hackshaw, Chief Veterinary Officer at the Ministry, in her brief remarks said a total Ten (10) farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have benefited from this initiative.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary (Ag), within the Ministry of Agriculture Colville King said the distribution of the animals forms part of the Ministry’s initiative to boost food security.

Delivering remarks, Mr. King encouraged farmers not to think small, but aim to acquire at least 75 to 100 animals per year, as this can bring greater financial reward.

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