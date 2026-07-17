The Foreign Trade Department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs will host the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Specialised National Services Sector Training Workshops from Monday, 20th July to Thursday, 23rd July, 2026.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the workshops are being implemented by the OECS Commission under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) through the Regional Integration through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (R.I.G.H.T.) Programme.

This initiative forms part of the technical support for specialised training to strengthen and enhance knowledge capacity, policymaking and negotiating skills for public and private sector stakeholders in the services sector.

From Monday, 20th July to Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026, the Specialised Services Sector Training Programme will cover key areas including trade in services within the OECS and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), regulatory reform, international trade in services policy, services negotiations, services statistics and classification systems, World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on domestic regulation, and emerging issues such as e-commerce and digital trade.

On Thursday, 23rd July, 2026, the programme will conclude with a National Stakeholder Sensitisation and Awareness-Building Seminar.

This session will focus on increasing awareness of regional and international trade in services obligations, advancing the operationalisation of trade arrangements, leveraging market intelligence to support services exports, and exploring the growing role of servici-fication in manufacturing and value chain development.

The workshops are expected to bring together approximately 30 stakeholders, including representatives from Government ministries and departments, the Attorney General’s Chambers, business support organisations, export and investment promotion agencies, professional associations, private sector service providers, and other key stakeholders.

Priority sectors include architecture, engineering, construction, health and wellness, medical tourism, digital health, the blue economy, business process outsourcing, higher education, and the cultural and creative industries.

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