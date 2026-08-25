GECCU Youth Symposium zooms in on breaking barriers through lifelong learning

The Annual Youth Leadership Symposium hosted by the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union, GECCJU, opened on Monday with the theme: Breaking Barriers through Curiosity and Lifelong Learning

The two day symposium is engaging scholarship holders in discussions and activities focused on co-operative principles, leadership and personal development,

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony on Monday at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, Deputy Chairperson of GECCU’s Scholarship Committee, Nikeisha Williams underscored the importance of the symposium.

Ms. Williams also highlighted the importance of this year’s theme: Breaking Barriers through Curiosity and Lifelong Learning.

Remarks also came from Operations manager at GECCU, Farrah Friday and GECCU Scholar, Lorenzo Barbour, who delivered the feature address.

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