Regional farmers receive agricultural kits to boost climate resilient farming

Agricultural kits have been handed over to the local beneficiary Farmers under the ADOPT Caribbean – Soil Health for Climate-Resilient Agriculture Project.

The handover ceremony was held on August 19, at the IICA Delegation’s office, two months after the official close of the regional project.

The project was designed to strengthen soil health and promote climate-resilient agricultural practices in Guyana, Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the recipient farmers, Vito Connell and Hazard Joseph, along with the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), participated in demonstration activities which tested soil health practices under local farming conditions, including the use of compost and organic mulch.

The agricultural kits granted to the farmers include fungicides, insecticides, seeds, rain gauges, tensiometers, pH meters, water meters, hand lenses, sticky traps, thermometers, tarpaulins and other farming supplies.

A gasoline-powered chaff cutter/silage machine was provided to support the farmers’ agricultural activities.

The ADOPT Caribbean Project was funded by the Government of New Zealand through its Climate Smart Agriculture Initiative for Latin America and the Caribbean

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