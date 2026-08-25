SVG Consulate in New York moves to modernize passport services in the diaspora

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is modernizing consular services to make it easier for nationals in New York to access essential support.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General in the USA, Roland Matthews says the consulate is advancing a series of initiatives to modernize service delivery and better engage the overseas community.

CG Matthews says as part of these efforts the consulate has developed an in-house demonstration concept outlining how the passport application process could be potentially be digitized.

Consular General Matthews added that they are seeking to provide a more user friendly and efficient experience for nationals in the diaspora.

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