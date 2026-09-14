The Youlou Arts Foundation is encouraging Vincentians to get involved in the visual arts sector and take advantage of the many lucrative career paths in this industry.

The call came from Founder of the organization, Camille Saunders-Musser, following the successful hosting of the 25th Annual Summer Programme this year dubbed: Growing Young SVG Artists.

Mrs. Saunders-Musser said the Foundation is preparing to offer Art Classes for youths and adults, to ensure the continued growth of the Visual Arts sector.

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