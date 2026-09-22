Obituaries MR WINSTON DEANE Z Jack September 22, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print MR WINSTON DEANE better known as DAN of Virgin Gorda formerly of Akers died on Wednesday September 9th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 23rd in Virgin Gorda. Cremation takes place in St Thomas.Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Ministry of Health observes dental health week under theme ‘Oral Health for Overall Health’Next: MR ERROL CYRIL DE-NOBRIGA Related Stories Obituaries MS IRIS IONA STUART Z Jack September 22, 2026 Obituaries MR ERROL CYRIL DE-NOBRIGA Z Jack September 22, 2026 Obituaries MS ICILMA EDWARDS Z Jack September 21, 2026
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