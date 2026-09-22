Ministry of Health observes dental health week under theme ‘Oral Health for Overall Health’

Several activities are being held here to observe Dental health Week

The Ministry of Health is coordinating the activities with the theme: Oral Health for Overall Health.

Among the activities was a Church Service at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Sunday.

Delivering remarks at the service, Chief Dental Surgeon Dr. Brendon Richards reminded the audience that caring for their teeth and gums is an important part of caring for their entire body.

A public speaking completion on issues relating to dental health was held yesterday as part of the activities.

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