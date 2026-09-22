Prime Minister Friday expected to address several UN General Assembly High-Level Events this week

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday will be speaking at a number of events this week, as he continues with his engagements during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

According to a Media Advisory from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, the Prime Minister’s speaking programme includes the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Leaders Meeting on Wednesday, where St. Vincent and the Grenadines will become a member of the CVF

Prime Minister Friday will also speak at the High-Level Event on Climate Action and the Just Transition on Wednesday; and the High-Level Plenary Meeting to Address the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise on Thursday.

And, on Friday, September 25th, the Prime Minister will present his inaugural address to the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This morning, Prime Minister Friday attended the UN Secretary-General’s Welcome of Heads of State & Government, followed by the Opening of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly

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