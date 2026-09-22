Preparations underway for SVG’s 47th Independence anniversary celebrations

Preparations have officially commenced for celebrations to mark the 47th Anniversary of Independence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries says it is collaborating with its partners to finalize activities for the national celebration.

The Ministry says it is developing a month of activities that will give Vincentians at home and abroad opportunities to celebrate national pride, culture and identity.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the National Independence Parade will be held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 27th, at 5:00 p.m.

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Honourable Kaschaka Cupid, said the Ministry is seeking to ensure that this year’s celebrations give Vincentians both at home and abroad, opportunities to participate, celebrate and reflect on the nation’s achievements.

Meanwhile, a committee has been established to oversee the planning and execution of the National Independence Parade.

The Committee is chaired by Minister Cupid, with Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Honourable Shevern John, serving as Deputy Chair.

The committee also includes other Government Ministers and representatives from various Ministries and the wider public sector.

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