Minister Bramble hands over OECS Council of Foreign Ministers chairmanship to Antigua and Barbuda

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble, has formally handed over the Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Chet Greene.

The handover took place during the 10th Meeting of the Council held on Sunday, 20 September 2026, at the Conference Room of the Antigua and Barbuda Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Antigua and Barbuda, the Council considered a range of matters, including emerging issues, geo-political strategy, trade and logistics diplomacy, regional developments, the rotation of OECS Missions and the shared diplomatic platform, the expansion of the ECLS Programme, and the Regulatory Framework and Reputation Management for Citizenship by Investment.

In his remarks reflecting on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ tenure as Chair, Minister Bramble expressed his appreciation to the Ministers and delegations of the OECS Member States, as well as Dr. Didacus Jules and the OECS Commission, for their support, co-operation and confidence throughout the country’s Chairmanship.

The Minister also noted that the current changes in the international environment have made regional solidarity, principled diplomacy and collective action of critical importance to small states.

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