RSVGPF to host Symposium on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention for members of the Police Force

A Symposium focusing on the topic: Protecting Our Protectors: Understanding Suicide and Mental Health in Law Enforcement, will be hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force as part of activities to mark suicide prevention month 2026.

Speaking with NBC News, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Simmons said the Police Force will focus on increasing awareness, encouraging open and respectful conservations about suicide and mental health and strengthening the overall health and wellbeing of police personnel.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner said the Police Force will also host another event, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related