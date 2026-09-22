Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), Shafia London, has been selected for the prestigious International Women’s Forum (IWF) Leadership Fellows Program.

According to information provided through the nomination process, Ms. London is the first woman from the Eastern Caribbean to be selected for the global leadership programme.

Adding further distinction to her selection, Miss London has also been awarded a highly competitive scholarship towards the programme’s tuition.

Ms. London was nominated by IWF Barbados while living and working in Barbados and during a significant transition in her professional career.

She subsequently returned to her native St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assume leadership of the Tourism Authority on July 1, 2026.

Ms. London will therefore undertake the Fellowship while serving as CEO of the country’s principal destination marketing organization, representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines on an international leadership platform while acknowledging IWF Barbados for the nomination and support that opened the door to the opportunity.

The International Women’s Forum is an invitation-only global network of more than 8,400 accomplished women leaders across 78 Forums in 37 countries.

Its membership spans business, government, academia, science, the arts and other sectors, bringing together women at the highest levels of leadership and influence.

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