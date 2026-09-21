Vincentians in the Diaspora encouraged to expand their contribution to the social and economic life in SVG

Vincentians in the Diaspora haven been encouraged to expand their contribution to the social and economic life of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The appeal came from Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, as he delivered the feature address at the Diaspora Outreach event, hosted by Invest SVG in New York on Saturday.

The event was held as part of the Home Is Where The Heart Is programme, which is aimed at strengthening efforts to attract investment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Vincentians living overseas.

During his presentation, the Prime Minister noted that Vincentians in the Diaspora have been providing support in several ways over the years.

The Prime Minister said the Government is committed to supporting Vincentian nationals who wish to invest in the country

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