Prime Minister Friday raises issues affecting SIDS at meeting with UN Secretary-General

Several critical issues were discussed, during a meeting involving Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, at United Nations Headquarters in New York on Sunday September 20th

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says the meeting formed part of the Prime Minister’s engagements surrounding the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Discussions focused on major issues confronting the global community, including the climate resilience agenda and ongoing efforts to reform the international financial architecture.

Speaking following the meeting, Prime Minister Friday said the discussions also underscored the importance of strong advocacy for the interests of Small Island Developing States.

As part of the official visit, Prime Minister Friday also signed the visitors’ book at United Nations Headquarters, marking his engagement with the Secretary-General.

The Prime Minister is leading St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related